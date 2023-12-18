Did Adele make Rich Paul sign a prenup before marriage? Exploring rumors a month after the singer revealed her secret relationship

Adele and Rich Paul's romance has taken a significant step as the Grammy-winning singer confirmed their secret marriage last month. As fans celebrate this union, a closer look reveals the financial precautions Adele took, considering her substantial $220 million fortune. As per the recent reports from the insider it has been confirmed that Adele and Rich Paul have signed up for a prenup before their upcoming marriage.

Adele signed a prenup with Rich Paul to ensure her financial prowess

Adele, with a staggering net worth of $220 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, sought to protect her wealth before entering this marital chapter. Her fortune comprises earnings from a Las Vegas residency, album sales amounting to $31 million, and an additional $34 million from digital sales. With a residency potentially generating $2 million per show, Adele's wealth is on a trajectory to rise. Sensibly, Adele's friends advised her to sign a prenuptial agreement, given her past experiences.

Adele, having faced financial implications in her previous marriage to Simon Konecki, where no prenup was in place, learned from that experience. Konecki was entitled to half of Adele's earnings during their marriage. Although Adele believes in love and avoids financial discussions in relationships, the prenup became a necessary step. The source revealed that Adele's trust issues and the topic of a prenup created some friction between the couple, but the agreement has been signed, bringing peace to this aspect of their journey.

The insider reported, as retrieved via The News , “Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them. She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right.” It has also been reported that Paul is “more famous now because of Adele.”

With a prenup in place, the couple can now navigate the intricacies of married life with the assurance that their financial matters are well-defined, hopefully providing a solid base for the next chapter of their journey together.

Adele's confirmed marriage to Rich Paul

After months of speculation, Adele officially acknowledged her marriage to American sports agent Rich Paul during a comedy show hosted by her close friend Alan Carr in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old singer, known for chart-toppers like Rolling in the Deep and Hello, responded affirmatively when asked about recent marriages, adding a delightful twist to the story. The announcement solidified their relationship, which had been under the rumor mill since September.

