Did Adrianne Curry delete her Twitter account after online feud with The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey?

Adrianne Curry has been over the news ever since her comments on Melanie Lynskey ’s casting on the popular HBO series The Last of Us . However, it looks like the season 1 winner of America’s Top Model has now deleted her Twitter account following the backlash she faced after Lynskey clapped back at her, for critiquing her body. Read on to find out what happened.

Adrianne’s Twitter account is no longer available on the micro-blogging site. As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, she took to her Facebook space to explain why she deleted her account, and said that her comments were not personal. She complained that Lynskey “screen shotted it and posted it for her fans to BULLY me over an opinion on a FICTIONAL CHARACTER. LOL."

She further added that she finds it ‘absurd’ that actors cannot take criticism of the characters they play. She gave her own example and mentioned that the audience had torn a character she played to shreds, but that she survived it, as it was not a direct attack on her. Adrianne Curry added that she will be staying off Twitter until Lynskey’s fans “stop berating me for not finding her feminine stature suitable for warlord status." Concluding her post, she wrote, "Now, I think I'll keep my NERD movie/show criticism.”

The Last of Us actor Melanie Lynskey’s Twitter war with Adrianne Curry

For the unversed, recently, Adrianne Curry took to Twitter to critique Lynskey’s casting in the adaptation of the zombie video game. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she wrote that Lynskey, who plays the role of Kathleen in the HBO series was not the perfect fit for the role as “her body says life of luxury…not post apocalyptic warlord.” She also referenced to the Terminator franchise as she asked, “Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”