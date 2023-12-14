Did Alan Ritchson almost lose out on his leading role in Reacher? Exploring his character amid the season 2 release

Every actor gets a role in their career that makes their name in the entertainment industry. For Alan Ritchson, it was starring in the adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series to live-action.

As he portrays Jack Reacher in the action drama, depicting the no-nonsense protagonist with a bit of humor earned Ritchson praise and new opportunities on-screen. However, it was not an easy road as the actor had to fight for his shot at the Amazon Prime Video series for the lead role.

Alan Ritchson shares how he initially lost out on the role of Jake Reacher

The actor appeared on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast and shared how he almost did not get the lead role in the series. Ahead of season 2, Alan Ritchson talked about having to fight to play Jack Reacher and touched on how his career has changed. As he shared, convincing everybody he could play the role took months.

In fact, he was even rejected for the role because of his height. In the source material, the actor was 6'5, and the actor was 6'3, which created a hurdle in the process of him being the lead actor. The makers wanted to get the authentic version of the character on the screen. However, against all odds, Alan Ritchson fought for the role as he flawlessly played his part.

When will Reacher season 2 release?

Based on the books by Lee Child, the hit adaptation sequel will star Alan Ritchson, once again, as the former U.S. military policeman Jack Reacher, a self-proclaimed hobo with formidable skills. Season 2 is said to be based on Child's book Bad Luck and Trouble, which is the eleventh overall novel.

Reacher season 2 is set to premiere on December 15, 2023, with its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

