Did Alan Ritchson almost lose out on his leading role in Reacher? Exploring his character amid the season 2 release
Alan Ritchson, who will be seen in Reacher season 2, shares how he was almost rejected for the lead role in the series because of THIS reason.
Every actor gets a role in their career that makes their name in the entertainment industry. For Alan Ritchson, it was starring in the adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series to live-action.
As he portrays Jack Reacher in the action drama, depicting the no-nonsense protagonist with a bit of humor earned Ritchson praise and new opportunities on-screen. However, it was not an easy road as the actor had to fight for his shot at the Amazon Prime Video series for the lead role.
Alan Ritchson shares how he initially lost out on the role of Jake Reacher
The actor appeared on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast and shared how he almost did not get the lead role in the series. Ahead of season 2, Alan Ritchson talked about having to fight to play Jack Reacher and touched on how his career has changed. As he shared, convincing everybody he could play the role took months.
In fact, he was even rejected for the role because of his height. In the source material, the actor was 6'5, and the actor was 6'3, which created a hurdle in the process of him being the lead actor. The makers wanted to get the authentic version of the character on the screen. However, against all odds, Alan Ritchson fought for the role as he flawlessly played his part.
ALSO READ: Top 7 must-watch series adapted from bestselling novels
When will Reacher season 2 release?
Based on the books by Lee Child, the hit adaptation sequel will star Alan Ritchson, once again, as the former U.S. military policeman Jack Reacher, a self-proclaimed hobo with formidable skills. Season 2 is said to be based on Child's book Bad Luck and Trouble, which is the eleventh overall novel.
Reacher season 2 is set to premiere on December 15, 2023, with its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video.
ALSO READ: 11 Gripping dystopian TV shows to watch now
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal