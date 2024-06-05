Did Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Consider Joining Real Housewives? Here's What We Know

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin recently announced their new reality show The Baldwins. While sharing a sneak peek of their show on Instagram, they said, "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy."

The couple's seven children include Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10 will also be part of the show.

News of the Baldwin family's reality show comes amid ongoing legal hurdles for Alec Baldwin. Now, it's been reported that Alec Baldwin's wife was in talks for a potential inclusion in Real Housewives gig before deciding to star in the new family reality show.

Hilaria Baldwin considered joining Real Housewives before TLC show

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, was nearly part of the Real Housewives franchise. Andy Cohen disclosed in a recent podcast interview that there were discussions about Hilaria joining the show before the Baldwin family opted for a series with TLC.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera, Cohen shared the details. He mentioned, "We actually had a discussion with her a little while ago about that," in a preview for the June 5 episode, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen made it clear that the discussions with Hilaria were just preliminary. Despite being described as "exploratory," the conversation ended there. "It didn't go much further than that," he said.

Cohen thought Hilaria would be a great addition to any Real Housewives franchise, despite her limited progress. The host of Watch What Happens Live thought it would be "an interesting" idea to include a yoga instructor.

In a playful exchange, Cohen entertained Ripa's suggestion of a Baldwin family spinoff, even brainstorming potential show titles like Keeping Up With the Baldwins and Keeping Up With the Baldwinitos.

About Alec Baldwin’s new family reality show

lec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are all set to star in their very own reality series. The couple recently announced that their family of nine, including seven children under the age of ten, will be featured on a TLC show. Titled The Baldwins, this exciting new series is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

In a video shared on Instagram, Baldwin stated the show will revolve around the the ups and downs of their family life. The couple joked about more pregnancies but confirmed it's not going to happen anymore, they are done having kids. Sharing the clip, they wrote, "We’ve got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025... (sic)."

Baldwin and Hilaria married in July 2012 and had their first child in August 2013. The actor was previously married to actor Kim Basinger, with whom he has a daughter, Ireland.

The news of the new reality show comes a few days after a New Mexico judge declined to dismiss an indictment against Alec Baldwin related to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halnya Hutchins in 2021. He is set to go on trial in July on involuntary manslaughter charges related to Hutchins’ death on the set of the Western movie Rust.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

