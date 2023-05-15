Did Amber Heard buy a $1.9M villa in Spain amid exit from Hollywood after losing defamation trial?

Recently, it has been reported that Amber Heard is living a life away from the limelight of Hollywood in Spain. The Aquaman star has apparently shifted there after losing the legal battle against her former husband, actor Johnny Depp. Moreover, as per recent reports, Heard owns a nearly 1.9-million-dollar villa in Madrid. Her neighbors are prominent personalities including Spanish football coach Xabi Alonso, actress Mar Flores, Juan Benet, Antonio Gala, Juan Abelló, Carmen Sevilla, Narcís Serra, and Isabel Preysler that live nearby.

Amber Heard is staying away from all the noise

Talking about Amber, a source revealed that, “I can reveal that Heard left Hollywood and quietly moved to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. She is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don't think she's in a hurry to go back to work or Hollywood, but she'll be back when the time is right, for the right project.”

However, another insider revealed to People that, “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country.”

Amber says that people wanted to kill her

A source revealed that Amber felt she was being mistreated after losing the legal battle. “She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves”, said the source.

Moreover, in an interview, Amber was quoted saying, “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day.”

