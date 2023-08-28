Did Amber Heard curse end the USD 1.1 billion DC movie franchise? New info comes to light

Amber Heard is famously known for her part in Aquaman, and many people were astonished when DC Studios' Aquaman crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in 2018. It is still the highest-grossing picture in the DC Extended Universe, outperforming Man of Steel (2013) and Wonder Woman (2017). Even the Justice League (2017) crossover and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) failed to outperform Aquaman. The James Wan-directed DCEU film, led by Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman, also stars Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Amber Heard as Mera.

ALSO READ: 'It's not uncommon': How Amber Heard lacked 'chemistry' with Jason Momoa yet director was 'adamant' to keep her in USD 1.1 billion movie

Did Amber Heard curse the DC Extended Universe franchise?

Amber Heard was recently in the news for her trial against Johnny Depp. Following her legal struggles with her ex-husband. Heard's presence in the Aquaman sequel was in doubt for quite some time. Throughout the trial, Heard's starring position as Mera in the DCEU was called into doubt, with various reports circulating concerning her involvement in the film. However, a video released earlier this year revealed that Heard will be returning with Jason Momoa (a move that inspired the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp to go viral), but in what capacity is yet unknown.

Now, fresh details regarding Heard's upcoming film, which will also be the franchise's final installment, have emerged.

As the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes sweep Hollywood, several films have been postponed, including those from Warner Brothers (WB). tentpole Dune: Part Two (2024), which has been pushed back from November to March 2024.

Many speculated that WB would reschedule Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) for 2024; however, that is not the case. James Wan's sequel is still set to arrive in time for Christmas, on December 20, 2023, when it will also conclude DC's current saga.

After years of dwindling support, the DCEU, as fans have known it, will be renamed just the DC Universe. Earlier this year, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over Warner Bros.' problematic property, unveiling the first wave, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

The DC Universe will revamp everything fans have come to love over the previous decade, with movies like Superman: Legacy (2025) and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as well as TV programs like Creature Commandos and Waller. The final DCEU film will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial

Heard filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Johnny Depp in 2016. The couple met on the set of The Rum Diary (2011) and became the focus of public attention after Heard penned an opinion piece in The Washington Post detailing her experience with domestic abuse.

Advertisement

A libel trial was held in London, and Justice Andrew Nicol sided with The Sun and News Group Newspapers Ltd. Both Depp and Heard testified in the lawsuit that arose after The Sun published allegations that Depp was a wife-beater. As a result of the decision and Depp's failure to file an appeal, the actor lost his roles as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy as well as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean.

Then, last year, the world was shocked by Depp and Heard's defamation battle. After six weeks of trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, Judge Penney Azcarate disclosed that the jury hearing Heard had defamed Depp on all three charges, with Depp defamed Heard on one count through his former lawyer Adam Waldman.

Heard was eventually found guilty. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, which were ultimately lowered to roughly $10 million. Meanwhile, Heard received a $2 million monetary award, which she later contested. Heard and Depp eventually reached an agreement in December 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘I knew Johnny was gonna win’: Alice Cooper reveals he didn't discuss Amber Heard trial with Depp as he shares his thoughts on the case