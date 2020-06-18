Did Amber Heard have a threesome with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk while she was married to Johnny Depp?

Did Amber Heard have a threesome with supermodel Cara Delevingne and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk while she was still married to Johnny Depp? Read on to find out.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne and Tesla mogul Elon Musk are the latest celebrity names to be dragged into Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle. Depp’s defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard has revealed that Heard once had a threesome with Musk and Delevingne. The two reached a divorce settlement in 2016, after about 15 months of marriage, and their split led to a very ugly legal fight. The 57-year-old actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018.

The actor has not ruled out serving the 27-year-old supermodel, with a subpoena to see if she has any useful information about Heard. The Oscar nominee has already filed papers demanding that Musk and actor James Franco turn over any messages, emails, or conversations they had with Heard around the time of their May 2016 split, Daily Mail reported. According to an insider, the actor might do the same with Delevingne. “Cara could also be compelled to give evidence - by either party,” the source said.

The actor, known for playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean films, filed the lawsuit in March of last year after Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post claiming that she was a survivor of domestic violence. While Depp’s name was not mentioned in the article and the actress indirectly referred to her relationship with the actor, Depp went ahead and launched a defamation case. The documents claimed that Heard’s hoax allegations led to speculation he was the abuser and caused him to lose his prized role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Since then, to strengthen Depp’s case, his lawyers have taken depositions from several former friends, including Josh Drew, who was previously married to Heard's best friend, Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington, and lived rent-free in one of the multiple neighboring apartments that Depp owned. Reportedly, Depp’s legal team asked Drew what he knew about Heard’s alleged threesome. In excerpts seen by Daily Mail, Drew admitted that Rocky told him that Heard was having an affair with Delevingne while she was still married to Depp.

“Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk, and Carla Delevingne spent the night together?” he was asked. “Yes. To the specific date, I can't say,” he replied. When asked if he knew about the three-way, Drew said that in his understanding they were involved in a threesome.

Reportedly, Heard and Musk shared an on-and-off relationship for several years, but the CEO of SpaceX maintained that they only started dating after Heard and Depp decided to call it quits. In his court filings, Depp challenged this detail and stated that his staff at the Eastern Columbia Building recall Musk visiting Heard late at night when Depp was away filming for a film back in 2015, when he was still married to the actress.

On the other hand, in the past, Delevingne, who has been vocal about her attraction to both sexes, was frequently photographed partying with Heard, who is also openly bisexual. While they did spark romance rumours, this fling never substantiated. Daily Mail obtained a security camera image of a woman, who closely resembles Delevingne, riding the private elevator to Depp's penthouse in late 2016. In another picture of an identical elevator, Heard was seen cuddling up with Musk. While the pictures previously lacked any specific date, accounts from building staff claims that the three were there the day before Thanksgiving in 2016.

Reacting to the issue, Heard's lawyers described her ex-husband’s allegation of infidelity as an attempt to silence the actress. An insider close to Musk too denied claims of an affair or three-way relationship. “Elon and Amber didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn't become romantic until sometime later,” the source said.

While Heard has repeatedly claimed that Depp was violent and abusive with her, the actor has revealed that she had assaulted him. According to the latest reports, the Aquaman actress could face jail time if her claims and evidence against the actor turn out to be fake. Accusing Depp of physical assault, the actress claimed that back in 2015, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor gave her two black eyes during an argument, a night before she was scheduled to make an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in 2015.

However, reportedly, according to the court documents, Heard's stylist Samantha McMillen had denied her claims. While the case is still in the court, various reports have suggested that Heard’s claims are found to be guilty, she could get arrested. While Heard has accused Depp of domestic abuse, women in Depp's life have refused to believe the accusations and have defended the actor. His co-star Penelope Cruz and his ex, Vanessa Paradis, filed a declaration in support of Depp’s case against his ex-wife. ALSO READ: Here's why Meghan Markle's character might NOT appear in Kristen Stewart's film on Princess Diana

Share your comment ×