Did Amber Heard just confirm her return as Mera for Aquaman 2 with THIS throwback post?

Amber Heard recently shared an Instagram post, hinting at her return as Mera for the sequel of Aquaman starring Jason Momoa.

Amber Heard may have just confirmed her return for Aquaman 2. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the original film's shoot and her caption hinted that she may be returning for the film's sequel. The actress who had earlier stated one of her co-star Jason Momoa's habit of ripping out pages from the books she was reading on set and recently shared a throwback post recalling the same.

In her Instagram post, Heard was seen holding a book on the sets of the original Aquaman film. Sharing the same, she captioned it as, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book #gettingakindleforaquaman2" and also tagged Jason Momoa in it. Heard's caption suggesting she'd buy a Kindle for the next film hints at her return as Mera in Aquaman 2.

There had been numerous speculations about her casting for the sequel amid her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. In 2018, the actress had claimed to have received death threats and also stated that she lost work after accusing Depp of abuse.

Recently, a verdict on Deep's libel case against The Sun was announced in which, the court ordered The Sun's 'wife beater' allegation 'substantially true.'

Check out Amber Heard's post here:

As for Heard's Aquaman character, the actress' character was recently seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League which was released in theatres and on HBO Max. Zack Snyder. It has been widely reported that it was Snyder who asked Warner Bros to keep Heard for the Aquaman sequel. With her recent post, it seems the actress is gearing up for the sequel.

