Did Amber Heard score a massive deal for a tell-all book after defamation trial loss against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard is reportedly in talks to pen a tell-all book following her defamation case loss against ex-husband Johnny Depp. As reported by Ok! magazine, the 36-year-old actress is "really excited" about her new work following the highly publicised trial that ended earlier this month. As per reports, Amber has scored a multi-million dollar deal.

As reported by Ok! magazine, Heard allegedly believes that her acting career may be over and the source said, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all." Heard's reported book deal comes after reports suggested that her lawyer has claimed that the actress won't be able to pay the USD 10 million damages that the jury has ordered her to pay.

During her first sitdown interview since the trial ended, Heard also spoke about being scared of potential lawsuits from Depp in future. With her alleged book deal, according to lawyer Dror Bikel, Depp and his team of lawyers will be keeping a close eye on her work and the actress could face another lawsuit if she happens to "cross the line."

While Heard gave her first detailed interview after the case with Today, Depp has been busy performing at concerts alongside Jeff Beck. The actor is all set to release a new album next month. Johnny recently also performed at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland. The actor also made his TikTok debut following the trial verdict.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard says she's 'scared' Johnny Depp may file more defamation lawsuits against her