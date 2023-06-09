Did Amber Heard's insurance company help her pay Johnny Depp $1 million she owed him? Find out

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were engaged in a rigorous libel lawsuit through 2022. The verdict of the cases was granted in Johnny’s favor, and Amber was held liable for paying him $15 million. Johnny settled to get paid $1 million instead of the initial sum declared in the verdict. The actress seemed to have finally paid Depp the money she owed him, a year after the verdict.

Amber Heard pays Johnny Depp $1 million

Amber Heard reportedly paid Johnny Depp the $1 million she owed him after losing the libel lawsuit. Radar Online has reported that the actress covered the settlement fee with the help of her insurance company, as stated in the documents her lawyers filed. Johnny won the case against his ex-wife, and Amber was held liable for paying him $15 million in total, $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages.

After the verdict was out after a long six-week trial, both parties agreed to reach a settlement where Amber would pay Johnny $1 million instead of the $15 million. Heard’s insurance company New York Marine and General Insurance Co., initially refused to cover the fees by saying that she committed a “willful” and "malicious" act by falsely accusing Johnny.

In an interview with People magazine Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, revealed that Depp would donate all the sum of money paid by his ex to different charities. She disclosed, “Mr. Depp will be donating the money that Ms. Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship

Johnny and Amber fell in love during the filming of The Rum Diary. During the lawsuit, Johnny admitted that Amber was “attentive” and “loving at the beginning of their relationship, and it “felt too good to be true.” Depp confessed that things started changing after a year and a half into their relationship. He revealed, “From the beginning of our relationship for a good year and a half, she was wonderful, and then things just started to change, or things started to reveal themselves, is a better way to put it.”

The pair decided to get married in 2015 and separated after two years of marriage in 2017.

