Did Amy Schumer Take 'Cool' Kim Kardashian’s Permission Before Joking About Her Dad in New Netflix Flick?

It seems that Amy Schumer does not want to offend anyone. The comedian and actress reportedly revealed asking Skims founder--Kim Kardashian’s permission to add a joke about her late father Robert Kardashian and O.J Simpson in her latest movie, Kinda Pregnant streaming on Netflix.

For the unversed, in a particular movie scene, we see Lainy (played by Schumer) read a bedtime story while babysitting– which she reads from a spoof pop culture magazine named Profile.

She reads, “There was once a family of beautiful, beautiful princesses called the Kardashians," adding, "And they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.”

The Snatched actress appeared on the Howard Stern Show, where she revealed that she had asked The Kardashians star about it. Schumer stated that she gave a call to the business mogul and said that she wanted to make that joke.

The comedian further recalled, “I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she? She’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer.’ She was that chill.”

For the unknown, Robert Kardashian, who was a good friend of O.J. Simpson, was the defendant's lawyer for the controversial murder trial of the former football player’s spouse Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

As far as Schumer's latest venture goes, the movie also stars Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr. Jillian Bell, Alex Moffat, Lizze Broadway, Joel David Moore, Urzila Carlson, Francis Benhamou, Brianne Howey, and many others.

You can watch Kinda Pregnant on Netflix.