Did Andrew Garfield get replaced as Spider Man for failing to appear at the film's event?

The new reports suggest that Andrew Garfield was not feeling well, and hence could not make it to the event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was expected to announce the part 3 of the film, The Amazing Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in two films, namely The Amazing Spider-Man and part 2 of the same film. The latest news reports suggest that the actor was replaced because he failed to appear at the film's event. The new reports further suggest that Andrew Garfield was not feeling well, and hence could not make it to the event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was expected to announce the part 3 of the film, The Amazing Spider-Man. This film was reportedly going to hit the big screen in the year 2017. An email reportedly stated that the event was due to start in an hour's time, but the lead actor of the film Andrew Garfield decided not to show up.

Garfield in the year in the year 2016 told Guardian that, he was just being himself, which did not suit some people. According to media reports, Andrew Garfield has been very open about his film, not get the kind of response that was expected from a Spider-Man film. In the year, 2014 the Hollywood actor spoke to Daily Beast wherein he revealed that when too many things get changed in a film, to make it work better, the entire film feels disconnected.

Andrew Garfield revealed during a chat with Amy Adams on Variety’s show that he felt a bit betrayed as he had been dressing up as the Spider-Man since he was three years old. He further adds that he agreed to do the film to be real and authentic with the character of Spider-Man.

