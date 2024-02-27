Did Andy Cohen Personally Apologize To Brandi Glanville? Here's What RHOBH Alum Say About TV Host's 'Inappropriateness'

Brandi Glanville revealed that Andy Cohen has not yet apologized to her after sharing inappropriate jokes about the RHOBH actress. The jokes were made on the stage of the TV presenter’s show, Watch What Happens Live. Glanville shares that she requires a personal apology as she claims that Cohen sexually harassed her.

The TV show host, however, had put up a post on platform X, apologizing for his misconduct. In his tweet, he wrote, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated that she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize.”

How Did Brandi Glanville React To The Social Media Apology?

Brandi Glanville, too, took to X (formerly Twitter) to confess that she requires an apology in person. She wrote, “I have not received a personal apology from anyone. I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness.” Glanville also filed a lawsuit against her former boss, and the actress’s attorney has also sent a letter to the TV show host.

The letter read, “Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

Andy Cohen’s Inappropriate Behavior Previously

In 2022, Andy Cohen shared a video with Brandi Glanville where he said he wished to sleep with another Bravo celebrity while thinking of Glanville. The video sent out was when the TV host was intoxicated, claims the RHOBH star. Glanville also shared that later, Cohen sent her an invitation to watch him engage in sexual activities. The TV star was offended by the remarks because Cohen was her boss then, so she hired a lawyer of her own, who forwarded the letter to the TV host. The letter is as mentioned above.

