Did Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s kids wish to testify against the Fight Club actor amid duos’ custody battle?

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, 3 of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids were hoping to testify against Brad in the couple’s ongoing custody battle.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle has taken another dramatic turn as both parents fight for custody of their 7 kids. In new documents obtained by US Weekly, it’s reported that Jolie‘s kids wanted to testify against their father Brad Pitt in the ongoing custody case. If you didn’t know, the couple aka Brangelina‘s divorce was finalized in 2019, but they have been in a custody battle ever since then.

After a gruelling battle, the Salt actress reportedly filed court documents in December 2020 that detailed how her kids wanted to speak up in court. The names of the three children were not revealed, though we can rule out Maddox since he actually did get to testify and he’s 19, so his custody wasn’t part of the case. That leaves Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. It seems safe to assume that the three older children would be the ones to testify.

According to the tabloid, the document stated: “The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on. The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel.”

If you missed it, back in May, the judge handling their case announced that Brad has been awarded joint custody of the couple’s kids after fighting in court for more time with them. Which Angie deemed as unfair and biased decision.

Also Read: Brad Pitt WINS joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie post court war; Angie did everything to prevent this

Share your comment ×