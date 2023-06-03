Did Angelina Jolie keep Brad Pitt in the dark and make a secret sale of their co-owned vineyard? Deets here

Brad Pitt sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her half of a French Vineyard they co-owned back in 2022. Pitt’s lawyer claimed that the sale had been carried in “secret” behind Brad’s back. The Fight Club actor's lawyers stated in an amended complaint that he was “kept in the dark” by Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt was “kept in the dark” by Angelina Jolie

In a press release back in 2021 by Brad Pitt, the actor revealed that Angelina Jolie sold half of a French Vineyard to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. He then decided to sue Jolie over the matter in February 2022. Brad’s lawyers filed an amended complaint on Thursday in Los Angeles against his ex-wife that mentions that the actor was “kept in the dark” by Jolie as she went on with the sale.

The revised version reads, “That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be kept in the dark.” The document that was acquired by The Post further states that Yuri Shefler’s company and Angelina “knowingly violated Pitt’s and [his company] Mondo Bongo’s contractual rights and forced a stranger into Pitt’s family home.”

After Angelina and Brad split in 2016 had a “mutual and binding commitment… that, if the time ever came, neither could or would dispose of his or her interest separately without the other’s consent.” The pair held an equal stake in the $160 million Chateau Miraval; they had purchased the controlling share back in 2008. The vineyard, which stretches over 1,200 acres, ended up where Angelina and Brad got married in 2014.

The new paperwork mentions how the winery business is Brad’s “passion,” which allowed him to team up with Marc Perrin in 2013. The legal document states that Jolie was “supportive” of the decision on behalf of the family but did “none of the necessary work.” It states, “She stood by as Pitt invested money and sweat equity into the home and business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his.”

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie spreads awareness about cancer screening in honor of her late mother; See post

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers have said that Brad’s claims are “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern.” The Maleficent actress company Nouvel filed a $250 million cross-complaint against Pitt’s lawsuit in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in August 2014 and filed for divorce in September 2016. Together the ex couple are parents to six children.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie death hoax: The actress is alive; Viral claim debunked