Did Angelina Jolie throw shade at Brad Pitt in open letter to parents amid Jennifer Aniston romance rumours?

Angelina Jolie, in a recent open letter to parents, shared that children want their parents to not be "perfect" but "honest." This remark could be a possible dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who is currently rumoured to have gotten back together with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

In order to encourage people to get through the difficult phase in their life, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie has been indulging in penning powerful essays as a medium of motivation. Recently, as a part of TIME’s Parents newsletter, Angelina wrote a powerful essay to parents and it's her remark on honesty that struck a chord for many. "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best," Jolie wrote for TIME.

"In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together," the 44-year-old actress added. However, according to some decoding by Mirror, it seems as though the innocent remark could have also been a sly dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who is currently embroiled in romance rumours with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

With their divorce finalised in 2005, the first public reunion that Brad and Jennifer formally had was at the SAG Awards 2020 where they deservedly broke the Internet with their happy smiles. Since both of their second marriages eventually ended in divorce, Aniston's with Justin Theroux, the reconciliation speculations have gone on a rampage and refuse to stop! Moreover, rumours are also rife that the ex-couple is quarantining together in LA. On the other hand, Angie is quarantining with Brangelina's six children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11.

Hence, Mirror feels that the "honest" remark by Jolie was a pointed nod at Pitt to be honest not just with her but their kids as well.

Do you think Angelina Jolie was taking a dig at Brad Pitt due to the Jennifer Aniston dating rumours?

