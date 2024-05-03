Did Anne Hathaway Suggest Best Line Of The Idea Of You Herself? Find Out As Actress Reveals Relating To Online Hate

Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You has hit streaming platforms and is receiving love from fans across the globe. The actress revealed to an entertainment portal that she came up with one of the memorable lines from the film.

In the movie, Hathaway’s character, Solene, starts dating a boy from the band who is 20 years younger than her. Knowing of it, the paparazzi lurk outside Solene’s art studio, making her say, "I didn't know my being happy would piss so many people off."

How does Anne Hathaway relate to the dialogue of her film?

Hathaway's production of the best line in The Idea of You came after she herself related to being trolled online. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Devil Wears Prada star confessed that she had experienced something similar to what Solene goes through in the film. The actress pointed out that although her character experiences online hatred because of her partner, Hathaway experienced it because of her professional accomplishments.

The One Day actress shared, "When you're watching Solène experience it, and you know that I'm a person that's experienced it, you can't really escape the film. It happens.” She further adds, "And it's us—this is what we are doing. It's not some other thing controlling us; we are choosing to do these sorts of things and behave in this way."

The Princess Diaries alum, while in an interview, stated the issue of online bullying that a lot of youngsters face at the time. Hathaway stated, "I know that a lot of people go through this.” The Hollywood star shared that the moment is painful when anyone goes through such a period of constant hammering on the internet.

The intern actress said, “I know that a lot of young people are really struggling with this in particular, and it's a lot of their lives and a lot of their realities—to say, 'Hey, it's okay, just keep going, and your life will grow beyond this and hopefully be more beautiful and more fascinating than you could ever imagine in this really painful moment.'"

What is The Idea of You about?

The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name. Solene, a 40-something woman, attends a concert at Coachella with her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

While at the venue, Hathaway’s character meets Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the boy band performing at the event. While their meeting eventually turns into a romantic journey, the couple deals with the question, "What do other people think?"

The movie is directed by Michael Showalter and is available to stream on Prime Video.

