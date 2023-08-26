Did Ariana Grande fire Scooter Braun because he refused to cut his vacation short? Here’s what we know

Ariana Grande's professional relationship with her manager, Scooter Braun, has reportedly become bitter due to him refusing to cut his vacation short amidst the media frenzy surrounding Grande's romantic involvement with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande's relationship controversy

Scooter Braun's relationship with Ariana Grande has drawn a lot of attention since it was revealed he was no longer her manager. Sources suggest that he refused to cancel his vacation in order to deal with the problems caused by Grande's affair with Ethan Slater, who was already married when their alleged relationship began. The said event increased the already increasing tensions between Grande and Braun.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater controversy explained

Ariana Grande and her rumored romantic involvement with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater sparked controversy following revelations about their relationship timeline. Reports suggest that their connection began during the filming of Wicked, while both were still married to their respective partners. Sources reveal that Grande and Slater, who were allegedly "all over each other," went on double dates with their spouses, creating a complex web of relationships. Their actions have drawn attention to allegations of cheating and strained dynamics within their marriages. The situation has been further exacerbated by Slater's recent divorce filing from his wife, Lilly Jay, and Grande's ongoing separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez. Reports also suggest that Ariana used to spend a lot of time with Ethan and Lily's newborn baby. The controversy surrounding their reported actions has left fans and the media questioning the ethical aspects of their behavior and the impact on their personal and professional lives.

Scooter Braun's professional changes

Scooter Braun is facing rumors of his high-profile clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato parting ways with him. While Braun has not confirmed, speculation arises about changes in his artist roster. Braun's career began with discovering Justin Bieber, and he managed various top artists through his company SB Projects. He sold it to HYBE in 2021, becoming CEO of HYBE America. The role of a music manager is crucial in ensuring an artist's success by handling various aspects of their career. Braun's influence in the industry remains significant.

