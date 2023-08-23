Did Ariana Grande let Scooter Braun go because 'his hands are full'? Here's what we know

Amid all the drama concerning the change of management by Ariana Grande and Demi Lavato, one more angle about Scooter Braun has come up. TMZ reported on the matter, claiming through a source that it was not because of sour relations that Braun was let go from Ariana's team. While the man continues to work for Justin Bieber, there are stronger reports that tell us that the two have not been talking for a long time. In this case, the new report by TMZ puts forth a completely different story. Here's what the entire matter is about.

Braun is looking for an expansion

While the man parted ways from Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande on the same day, it turns out that it was not because there has been any feud between the management executive, and the singers. Instead, it was Scooter's call to walk out of the arrangement as he seeks better opportunities within the work frame. Despite swirling speculations, it has been confirmed that Braun's clients, including Bieber and Grande, remain committed to his company, SB Projects.

According to TMZ, insider sources have disclosed that these rumors are unsubstantiated. Braun's team at SB Projects is actively overseeing the careers of both Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande while navigating the ongoing process of restructuring. What comes out is that Scooter Braun is looking for an expansion and wants to move up from contract work to a higher position. Here's what he has been planning.

Braun's future plans

Over the past several months, contract negotiations have been in progress. This development coincides with Braun's transition into a more substantial position as the CEO of HYBE America. This company essentially is a South Korean entertainment powerhouse with a multi-billion-dollar valuation. HYBE America's portfolio includes the management of the BTS, underlining Braun's escalating responsibilities.

This is the sole reason why the word of his being fired got out. It turns out that his role in the management work of the South Korean pop industry is the reason he was in the limelight once again. This section will be updated with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

