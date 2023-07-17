Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have separated; Report suggests couple is headed for divorce

Ariana Grande, the famous American singer tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021, after almost a year of courtship. The couple has won the internet several times with their adorable PDA. However, the rumors of troubles in Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's paradise have been doing rounds for the last few hours, leaving the singer's fans worried. The speculations about the couple's separation started doing rounds after Ariana made an appearance at the Wimbledon finals, without her wedding ring.

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading for divorce?

According to the latest reports by TMZ, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have indeed parted ways, and are living separately since January, this year. The sources close to the God is a Woman singer confirmed to TMZ that the couple is no more together, and the divorce proceedings have already begun. Reportedly, Ariana and Dalton began to drift apart in December, last year, after the actress-singer started filming for Wicked, her upcoming fantasy musical drama.

Even though the estranged couple tried hard to make their marriage work, it did not work out. The reports by TMZ suggest that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez even reconciled twice in the last seven months, but soon separated again due to their irreconcilable differences. However, there is no bad blood between the singer and the real estate professionals, who still remain friends. According to the reports, they are still very much in touch and are having phone conversations regularly. But both Grande and Gomez have rumored to be given up on their marriage.

Check out Ariana Grande's Instagram post with Dalton Gomez, below:

Ariana Grande's Wimbledon appearance

For the unversed, Ariana Grande garnered the attention of her fans and netizens with her appearance at the Wimbledon finals, as she was spotted without her wedding ring. However, the reports published by TMZ suggest that the Love Me Harder singer removed her wedding ring long back. Reportedly, Grande was spotted several times without her wedding ring, before her Wimbledon final appearance. However, both Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have not reacted to the divorce rumors, yet.

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Grande divorcing Dalton Gomez after 2 years of marriage? Singer spotted without ring at Wimbledon; Fans speculate