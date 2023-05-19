Did Ariana Madix follow Princess Diana’s footsteps in ‘revenge dressing’ amid Tom Sandoval cheating scandal?

Ariana Madix might have taken a leaf out of Princess Diana’s revenge dressing textbook.

On June 29, 1994, Princess Diana made global headlines as she ignored royal protocol as she bared her shoulders in the iconic Christina Stambolian black dress while attending an event at London’s Serpentine Gallery. The same night, King Charles III announced that he had been cheating on Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla, during his interview with British documentary filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby. And thus was born the term and concept of ‘revenge dressing.’

And now, 29 years later, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix seemed to have followed the same route, as she turned up in a sultry off-shoulder black dress as she appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Her appearance comes amid her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal. Read on to know more.

Ariana Madix aces revenge dressing in a black ensemble

Ever since news of Tom and Raquel’s seven-month-long affair made headlines, Ariana Madix has been acing the game of revenge dressing. For instance, for the Vanderpump Rules reunion, she donned a red cropped jacket and a skirt. For her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s show, Madix opted for a black Alessandra Rich dress that featured off-the-shoulder lace sleeves, a black bodice, and an asymmetrical train that helped her flaunt her toned legs perfectly. The episode aired after the Vanderpump Rules finale on Wednesday.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Madix has now become the queen of revenge dressing.

Tom Sandoval cheats on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss

Fans of Vanderpump Rules were shocked when news about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair hit headlines, especially after having seen Sandoval and Madix’s romance on screen for nearly a decade. It was particularly shocking as Raquel was Madix’s best friend whom the latter had taken under her wing in the recent seasons of the show.

