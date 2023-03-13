Did Austin Butler Beat Out 4 outstanding stars to play Elvis? Find out

The 2023 Oscars are finally here! Austin Butler, who rose to fame for his mind-blowing performance as the iconic showman Elvis, has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards. Butler gave everything he had for playing the role of Elvis. The 31-year-old embodied the role of Elvis very perfectly. The actor is claimed to have competed against four other incredibly talented actors to play the role of the music legend. In fact, he recently admitted that he was worried about losing the part during the audition process. If things had gone differently, perhaps one of his four competitors might have bagged an Oscar nomination.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

Austin Butler made headlines for sounding exactly like the King of Rock n Roll “Elvis Presley”. Not just that, the actor danced just like a late singer while portraying the role of Elvis. Though he learned and took help to move just like Elvis. Austin Butler shines as Elvis Presley and won hearts for his role as the music legend. Austin Butler beat out thousands of other candidates to grab the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. The director was impressed with his voice and charisma. To look just like Elvis, Austin Butler also went through a physical transformation, including gaining weight, dying his hair black, and using prosthetics to copy Elvis' features and aging process.

About Austin Butler

Born August 17, 1991, Austin Butler is an American actor who is best known for his Elvis Presley the musical biopic Elvis. He bagged a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA award, and got nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for portraying the role of Elvis. Butler started his career with television and later moved to work in films. His first role in television was for Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. He came into the limelight for his role in the television series The Shannara Chronicles and The Carrie Diaries. Besides, Butler made his theatrical debut in The Iceman Cometh and portrayed the role of Tex Watson in the film Once upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019.

