Did Austin Butler Give Audition For The Hunger Games? Find Out As Actor Claims To Never Get Call Back For The Role

Austin Butler auditioned for one of the most popular roles in the television series. In a conversation with Buzzfeed, the actor revealed that he tried to get the role of Peeta in The Hunger Games. While the character marked a breakthrough in Josh Hutcherson’s career, Butler recalled the experience of failing the role miserably.

Not only did Butler fail his audition for The Hunger Games, but his co-star, Jodie Comer, revealed that she was rejected for roles in Mamma Mia and Killing Eve.

What did Austin Butler say about his failed auditions?

Speaking to Buzzfeed, the actor recalled not receiving any callbacks from his agents about him cracking the auditions. Butler walked in for quite a few iconic roles in the television series. Sharing his experience of failing The Hunger Games audition, Butler revealed, “I auditioned for The Hunger Games, and I didn’t get it at all“I auditioned for The Hunger Games and I didn’t get it at all.”

He further added, “I don’t even think I got a callback; what’s the character, Peeta? Josh Hutcherson got that, he’s great.” Joining in the conversation, Butler’s The Bikeriders co-star Jodie Comer, too, shared that she never got a call back from Mamma Mia or Killing Eve.

Comer said, “I auditioned for Mamma Mia! That was a time, That was also when I was auditioning for Killing Eve as well.”

While the Dune actor missed out on The Hunger Games, he appeared in a hit series around the same time by playing one of the leads in the Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries.

Years later, the actor got to play a character in the blockbuster franchise Dune: Part Two as well.

The Hunger Games franchise

The Hunger Games franchise is set to move forward with a new story under The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The narrative will explore the world of Panem 24 years before the Hunger Games took place. While most of the details about the upcoming project have been kept under wraps, it is expected to be released in 2026.

For box office numbers, the franchise has earned more than $3.3 billion worldwide. The 2013 film Hunger Games: Catching the Fire was the highest-grossing film of the franchise, with approximately $865 million worldwide.

