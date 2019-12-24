Did Avengers: Endgame bring back THIS crucial Hulk character? Find Out

Avengers: Endgame brought back several characters who fell prey to Thanos' snap. One of them could be a former The Incredible Hulk character.

Avengers: Infinity War watched several Marvel Cinematic Universe characters disintegrate following Thanos' deadly snap. From Black Panther to Doctor Strange, several beloved MCU characters were wiped off. However, in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the dead returned after Hulk wore the Infinity Gauntlet and snapped his finger. While we saw the Avengers return and fight Thanos and his army, there were many behind-the-scene characters who might have returned from the dead as well. This includes a crucial MCU character from The Incredible Hulk.

During an interaction with the Huffington Post, the Russo Brothers aka Joe and Anthony Russo had confirmed that Betty Ross was a victim of Thanos' snap. Betty was seen in 2008's Incredible Hulk. During the release of Avengers: Infinity War, rumours were high that the Marvel character could appear in the 2018 release. However, as we know it, she wasn't seen in the movie.

Given that all the characters who were a victim of the snap returned in Avengers: Endgame, it is safe to say that Hulk's former love interest returned back to life as well. However, we do wish that she was reunited with Hulk and see his transformation from the angry Hulk to Professor Hulk. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

