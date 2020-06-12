Did Avengers: Endgame COPY a scene from Suicide Squad? DCEU fans accused MCU movie of aping THIS scene

A few DCEU fans are accusing Russo Brothers of copying a scene from Suicide Squad for Avengers: Endgame.

The debate between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe fans for the best franchise will never die. However, it seems like DCEU has a brownie point in the debate. It seems to have stemmed via a tweet demanding that David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad. A Twitter user shared the introduction scene of Katana, played by Karen Fukuhara in the movie, and demanded the director's cut. The scene drew everyone's attention for a similar introduction was shot for Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame.

In Suicide Squad, Katana is seen slaying a group of people in the empty streets under the rain while announcing, "Criminals deserve no mercy." Endgame has a similar setup, with the rain pouring, and an angry Hawkeye, introduced as Ronin, massacring a group of people when Black Widow aka Natasha finds him.

The fan tweet blew out and fans began accusing the Russo Brothers to have "copied" the scene in their blockbuster movie. Check out a few reactions below:

Hang on a minute did end game copy this scene??? — Collections Trailers And Medleys (@CMedleys) June 10, 2020

Holy shit this looks the same — Kevo (@slickbatter) June 10, 2020

Plus this scene in Endgame was filmed awfully. They tried to do the one take thing but failed miserably. I noticed the first time I saw it. The movie was good though! — shittymj (@batfleck1912) June 11, 2020

Lots and lots of things are copied in MCU not just from live action movie but also from animated..but I won't say officially they copied it might b coincidence..or inspiration..but I love the katana scene it was brutal.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Srijesh nair (@Srijeshnair2) June 11, 2020

What do you think, did Russo Brothers aped the scene from Suicide Squad for Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, DCEU fans continue to bat for David Ayer's Suicide Squad cut. Speaking of his version, the filmmaker recently said that Jared Leto was robbed of his act in the movie. "Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie," he had tweeted recently.

In the past, he also confessed regretting not making Joker the lead villain of the DCEU movie. "I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy. Yeah it was a big fun silly movie. It could have been a bigger success had I done it a little different. But it did great and made an impression," he had tweeted.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn reflects the tough times on sets as DCEU movie wraps filming; John Cena MIA

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×