Did Avengers: Endgame COPY a scene from Suicide Squad? DCEU fans accused MCU movie of aping THIS scene

A few DCEU fans are accusing Russo Brothers of copying a scene from Suicide Squad for Avengers: Endgame.
The debate between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe fans for the best franchise will never die. However, it seems like DCEU has a brownie point in the debate. It seems to have stemmed via a tweet demanding that David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad. A Twitter user shared the introduction scene of Katana, played by Karen Fukuhara in the movie, and demanded the director's cut. The scene drew everyone's attention for a similar introduction was shot for Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame. 

In Suicide Squad, Katana is seen slaying a group of people in the empty streets under the rain while announcing, "Criminals deserve no mercy." Endgame has a similar setup, with the rain pouring, and an angry Hawkeye, introduced as Ronin, massacring a group of people when Black Widow aka Natasha finds him. 

The fan tweet blew out and fans began accusing the Russo Brothers to have "copied" the scene in their blockbuster movie. Check out a few reactions below: 

What do you think, did Russo Brothers aped the scene from Suicide Squad for Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, DCEU fans continue to bat for David Ayer's Suicide Squad cut. Speaking of his version, the filmmaker recently said that Jared Leto was robbed of his act in the movie. "Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie," he had tweeted recently. 

In the past, he also confessed regretting not making Joker the lead villain of the DCEU movie. "I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy. Yeah it was a big fun silly movie. It could have been a bigger success had I done it a little different. But it did great and made an impression," he had tweeted. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

