Did Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun break up after almost a year of engagement? Here’s what we know

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly broken up. As per the latest reports, the duo called off their engagement less than a year since they got engaged. An insider informed PEOPLE magazine, “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s last public spotting The duo was last spotted in public when they attended a pre-Grammy event to celebrate Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga sparked dating speculations after the two musicians were spotted hugging after visiting a restaurant in Nobu. TMZ published these photos. However, an insider informed PEOPLE that the girlfriend singer and Tyga are ‘genuinely friends’, and not anything more than that. They also claimed that Avril and Mod Sun are not calling it quits because of the involvement of a third party.

A rep for Mod Sun revealed to PEOPLE in a statement, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him.” They also revealed that Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater. Avril Lavigne’s rep has not yet commented on the news. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s relationship Avril and Mod Sun first met in 2021. The duo collaborated on and released a single named Flames in January 2021. They were then romantically linked the next month. Next year, in April 2022, Avril and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, got engaged. Earlier this month, Mod Sun released an album called God Save The Teen. It also featured a song called Avril’s Song. Avril and he also collaborated on a track called Shelter.

