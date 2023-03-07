Did Avril Lavigne just confirm her relationship with Tyga as they share a kiss after her split with Mod Sun?

Looks like Avril Lavigne put an end to all speculations while she confirmed her relationship with Tyga.

As per a report by Mail Online, the pop star was seen kissing Tyga on Monday, March 7, at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party at the Paris Fashion Week. Avril and Tyga were reportedly seen locking lips as they held each other close.

Avril Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were first linked romantically a few days back. And now it looks like the duo are the new lovebirds in town, as they posed for the photographers together.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga spotted together at Paris Fashion Week

As per the media outlet, Avril looked quite stylish as she donned an oversized black hoodie with diamonds encrusted on it. The Complicated singer styled her hair in a straight and sleek look as she wore them down. She also sported her signature makeup look with heavy eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, and some lipstick. Avril completed the look with a pair of knee boots.

On the other hand, Tyga was seen wearing an oversized grey jacket over a black T-shirt, which he paired with co-ordinated trousers. The rapper wrapped up the look with a pair of boots, and several silver and diamond necklaces.

Last week, Avril and Tyga were spotted together at the Courrèges show, after the former’s shocking split with her ex-fiance Mod Sun. They were also reportedly seen together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kuku restaurant in Paris.

Mod Sun and Avril’s breakup

Avril and Tyga’s appearance together comes after Mod Sun said that he was ‘blindsided’ when Avril broke up and called it quits with him. The rapper’s representative told Page Six that the couple was engaged and together three days before Mod Sun left for tour.

Avril and Mod Sun dated for two years before their relationship came to an end.

