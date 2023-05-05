Did Backstreet Boys AJ and Kevin throw their underwear at the crowd during Mumbai concert? Here's what we know

The Backstreet Boys recently returned to India after 13 long years as they performed a concert in Mumbai on May 4, as part of their DNA World Tour. The American boy band consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson received a warm welcome and cheers as they took the stage by fire at Mumbai’s Jio World Garden. While several pictures and videos of the band’s performance have been shared online, one moment, in particular, has now gone viral on social media. The said moment is when AJ and Kevin threw their underwear at the crowd during their performance.

Backstreet Boys Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean toss their underwear at the crowd

In the now-viral video, one can see Kevin and AJ on stage, as they threw their underwear and the audience cheered and hooted for them. In the video, the two musicians are seen changing on stage behind a small dressing room. AJ is heard saying, "Remember that time you would throw your bras and panties at us. Tonight, Kevin and I would like to return the favour, ladies." They then throw their underwear at different sections of the crowd.

It should be noted that this is not a novel practice for the boy band. Backstreet Boys, which was formed in 1993, have been doing this throughout the many concerts in their careers.

Celebs attend The Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai

Many A-list celebrities of India attended the Backstreet Boys concert on May 4th, including the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, and Meezan Jafri.

Backstreet Boys will continue their concert in Gurugram on Friday.

ALSO READ: ABC cancels Backstreet Boys holiday special following rape allegations against Nick Carter: Reports