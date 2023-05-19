Did Bad Bunny drop reference to his relationship with Kendall Jenner in new music video? Fans spot easter eggs

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny have been in the news for their rumoured relationship and every public outing of theirs only sparks the rumours further. Now with the release of the singer's latest music video, netizens are speculating that he is referencing Jenner in the video. Keep reading to know what easter eggs fans have noticed.

Did Bad Bunny drop reference to his relationship with Kendall Jenner in new music video?

Sharp-eyed Internet users have noticed several Jenner-related hints in Bunny's latest music video Where She Goes which was released on May 18. The two have been rumoured to be dating since February and here's what the singer has revealed about the inspiration behind the song. "I remember, like two months ago, I had this feeling, I had this vibe, and I remind about this bit. I look for it and I say when I play it, I just start to sing automatically."

"I just start [singing]. So I went straight to the studio with my guy... and I told him, 'Yo, I think I have a new anthem.'" Bunny said during an interview. The lyrics of the song talk about a woman he can't forget about. "Me gusta tu flow / Tranquilita tú siempre te roba' el show," translates to, "I like your flow / Quietly you always steal the show." Fans feel the song and especially the music video is a direct reference to the reality television star.

Filmed in a desert, the Where She Goes video features a woman wearing angel wings and white lingerie. One user's translated tweet says, "In the verse of 'with you I found', in the distance, Baboni literally finds an angel. Needless to say, although all the Kardashians dressed up like this for Halloween, the only one who can claim to have been an official Victoria's Secret Angel is Kendall." The video also featured horses which are Jenner's favourite animals. The two were also spotted on a horseriding date in March.

The next tweet from the user said, "Following his isolation in January, Benito bought a house in Los Angeles and it is said that it was through mutual friends that he and K met. The video perfectly portrays those first flirtatious glances in the middle of an exclusive party in the desert full of beautiful people" referring to a scene in the video. The next easter egg spotted by the fan was tequila. As it happens to be, Jenner owns a tequila brand titled 818.

"What are they drinking at the party? Tequilaaaaaaa; Kris Jenner making sure all this publicity reverberates as a dvd for her daughter Kendall's tequila brand, 818," the tweet said. This was followed by the Scorpio reference which is Jenner's zodiac sign. "And already, obviously mentioning the scorpions that appear and that refer to Kendall's zodiac sign," the user added. Despite the rumours, Jenner and Bunny have not confirmed their relationship.

