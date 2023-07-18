Did Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse get married in Hungary? Leaked photos show couple in wedding outfits

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin and American actor Dylan Sprouse have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hungary months after getting engaged. The news first broke out when pictures of the two in the wedding outfits leaked online as they were spotted at their private ceremony. Here's what happened and inside details from their low-key wedding.

Inside Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse's wedding

Hungarian portal Bors first posted images of Palvin in a white wedding dress as she headed to the venue in Budapest. More images leaked online, featuring the couple walking down a church and exiting the venue, joyful and elated after getting married. While the model wore a simple white corset-style wedding gown with a diamond choker and a veil, Sprouse wore a plain black suit with a white shirt and a black tie for their special day of celebration.

Palvin was spotted with sheer gloves which she later seems to have removed. White flowers from Palvin's bouquet were tied to Sprouse's lapel in the images online. As per the images, the actor's twin brother, Cole Sprouse served as the best man. He can be seen standing near the altar as the newly married couple exit the chapel. Their wedding came as a surprise to fans who weren't expecting the ceremony to be so soon. Best wishes poured in regardless.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse relationship history

The couple's social media gave no hints of their wedding as they held the ceremony in private with their friends and family around. Palvin and Sprouse first met at an event and eight months later, they started dating. During their interview with V Magazine, the couple said they mutually roasted each other when they first met which left a lasting impression.

Five years into their relationship, and months after their engagement, the two announced the news. Palvin also revealed that Sprouse bought and kept the ring for seven months before he asked her to marry him. The 29-year-old also added that their then-upcoming wedding in Hungary would help her introduce her culture, and the places she grew up to Sprouse. While the couple is yet to announce their wedding officially, fans have been sending lots of love and good wishes for this next chapter in the lives of the model and the 30-year-old.

