Did Bebe Rexha breakup with boyfriend Keyan Safyari after his body shaming texts amidst Jonah Hill scandal?

The recent incident of surfer Sarah Brady sharing text screenshots of boyfriend Jonah Hill online and accusing him of emotional abuse was being talked about on the Internet just a while back. Bebe Rexha has now shared a screenshot of a text message from her boyfriend Keyan Safyari talking about her weight gain and netizens believe it hints at a breakup.

Bebe Rexha shares screenshot of Keyan Safyari shaming her weight gain

Rexha posted a screenshot of a message seemingly from her boyfriend Keyan Safyari on her Instagram story as he defended himself for criticizing her weight gain. The image posted by the 33-year-old singer featured a long text being defensive about an interaction between them where Safyari seemed to have shamed Rexha for her weight gain, an issue has openly admitted to having been struggling with ever since she was diagnosed with PCOS.

The text reads, "Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was... that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes?"

Safyari further wrote, "Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me. If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense... but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."

Did Bebe Rexha break up with Keyan Safyari?

The long message added, "Don't use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what." He then asked the songwriter to write things down, speak to a therapist, and go on a retreat to "get to the root of the problem." Safyari also told Rexha to let him know if she'd like to speak to him for more clarity. Even though the I'm Good singer did not confirm whether the two had broken up, netizens believe this was an obvious announcement.

Rexha and Safyari started dating in 2020. The singer, who was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome last year has been open about struggling with her body image ever since she gained weight due to the hormonal disorder. Trolls have shamed Rexha for her weight in the past and she has opened up about how upsetting it was. While some users have called him out for being manipulative and sugarcoating his behavior, others have defended him.

