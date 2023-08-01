Did Bebe Rexha part ways with boyfriend Keyan Safyari after ‘weight’ comment? Here’s what we know

Bebe Rexha is in the news once again. However, this time is not because of the jaw-dropping performances that she has been giving across stages. Instead, it was what she confessed in one of her performances that is catching all the eyeballs. This week, while performing for her show, Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life, the songstress confirmed to the crowd that she was going through a breakup. What else did the star reveal in her concert? Here are all the details of Bebe Rexha's breakup with Keyan Safyari.

Bebe Rexha releases screenshots of her final chat with Keyan

While switching to her next song Atmosphere in the show, Rexha gave a headstart to the audience, suggesting that she might have to weep a little. The star said, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here." The news of her dysfunctional relationship was already topping the headlines. In response to this, the crowd had come prepared with signs to show support. She reacted to one of the signs saying 'You are enough,' with 'I am.' The singer also jokingly asked the London audience if they were trying to make her bitch cry.

What went wrong between the two?

Two weeks before the show, Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram feed to post screengrabs from her texts with Safyari. The texts suggested that Keyan Safyari was trying to explain his side of the story. The man wrote that "Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you." However, the Emmy award-winning Cinematographer was quick to pen down that he was being honest about her looks.

He wrote that he always said that he would be honest with her. "That was the conversation we were having and you asked..." the text continued. "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changed. Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?" the text read.

More so, her then-boyfriend also asked her to write things down and speak to a therapist if these things were bothering her too much. It seems that these comments amid her newly-diagnosed Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) did not go well with the songstress. Thus, she decided to call it quits with her boyfriend.

