Did Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Breakup After 2 Years of Dating? Here’s What We Know

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have been dating for a couple of years now, keeping their relationship very private and away from the prying eyes of paparazzi. However, it seems that it may have run its course already. On January 26 local time, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had decided to part ways. Later, a source seems to have confirmed to PEOPLE that they have indeed gone their separate ways.

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid pull the plug on their relationship

Bella Hadid is single again. The supermodel has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend of two years, equestrian Adan Banuelos, after going official in February 2024. "Bella is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split," revealed an insider aware of the situation to ET. "She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship," they added, sharing an update on her mindset post the split. ⁠

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos were first linked back in October 2023 when they were spotted together on a date in Texas. A couple of months later, they went Instagram official, with a loved-up photo of themselves celebrating her 27th birthday. While keeping their dating phase mostly private, the two would often support each other at her events and his games. They also shared photos of their fancy outings, including many dates at the stables.

Bella Hadid’s past relationships

Before dating Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid had been involved in many high-profile relationships. Her most popular dating era was with Canadian singer and songwriter, The Weeknd. The two were on-again, off-again for multiple years and even took to the same stage post their breakup as he headlined a Victoria’s Secret show while she strutted along as a model. She was also linked to Drake, but that seemed to be just a rumor. Marc Kalman was another one of her big and serious relationships that lasted from 2020 to 2023, right up until she was seen with Adan Banuelos.

