Did Bella Hadid just respond to Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s dating rumours? Find out.

While the Internet is totally abuzz with rumours of pop stars Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez potentially dating, Bella Hadid may have reacted to the same. The 26-year-old model is the sister of Gigi Hadid, who Zayn was previously dating and has a daughter with. Keep reading to know what Bella did that made fans stop and notice.

Bella Hadid's surprising move on Instagram

The supermodel liked a Selena Gomez fan page's post on Instagram which stated that Zayn Malik's mother Trish Malik has recently started following Selena Gomez on Instagram. "#BellaHadid likes Instagram post of Zayn’s mother following #SelenaGomez on Instagram," a fan page captioned the post about Bella's activity on Instagram.

One user tweeted, "Zayn mom follows Selena, zayn follows Selena. Gigi said she was fine with it and now Bella low key loving it. Selena and zayn gotta make there love official at the Met Gala." Another commented, "Bella supporting Zayn and Selena is one hell of a plot twist, but y'all swear this girl hates Selena [crying emoji]." A third user on the Internet asked, "SO BELLA HADID LIKED AN INSTAGRAM POST ABOUT ZAYN’S MOM FOLLOWING SELENA GOMEZ?!?!"

Malik and Gomez were reportedly spotted kissing during a New York City date at the end of March, thus leading to dating rumors. Netizens and fans of the 30-year-old pop stars have been going ballistic ever since the news came out. Malik and Bella's elder sister Gigi have a two-year-old daughter named Khai and after a long relationship, the two broke up in 2021

A source told US Weekly that Gigi is actually fine with Gomez and Malik dating. "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to [their daughter] Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with." The source further added that Gigi has also "moved on" and is "having fun" in her own life. The supermodel was recently spotted in India at the red-carpet launch of the NMACC Gala.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have both dated musician The Weeknd in the past. In February, Gomez participated in the Bella Hadid TikTok trend and captioned the video saying, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid." She even called Bella her girl crush.