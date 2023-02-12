Did Beyoncé 'buy' her Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy? Diplo REACTS to the rumour

Some Beyoncé’s fans thought that Diplo shaded the singer after she won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys . The award made the singer the highest Grammy recipient in history and the same was broadcast during the awards ceremony.

Diplo reaction to Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammys win

When the camera pointed to Diplo as Beyoncé won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys, some people speculated that he said the singer had ’bought' the win.

However, Diplo quickly hopped on to social media to clear the air regarding the same. He posted a video clip along with captioning what the Grammy night meant for the dance music community. Diplo mentioned that Grammy night was great for everyone and its music brought the world together. This was the strongest year for electronic music as it was the first time that the dance/electronic category was televised.

Diplo further cleared the implications of shading Beyoncé and mentioned that he himself stan the Renaissance singer along with producing several classic dance songs for her. Diplo further added that when Beyoncé won her award, the music producer was just proud to see his nomination on the big screen at this glitzy event.

The video clip posted by Diplo does seem to be saying ‘That’s my name’ rather than ‘bought’.