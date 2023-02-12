Did Beyoncé 'buy' her Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy? Diplo REACTS to the rumour

'Beyoncé album was legendary', Diplo responds to the accusations of shading the Renaissance singer at the Grammys.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Updated on Feb 12, 2023   |  11:02 AM IST  |  2.9K
Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Some Beyoncé’s fans thought that Diplo shaded the singer after she won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys. The award made the singer the highest Grammy recipient in history and the same was broadcast during the awards ceremony.

Beyoncé

Diplo reaction to Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammys win

When the camera pointed to Diplo as Beyoncé won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys, some people speculated that he said the singer had ’bought' the win.

However, Diplo quickly hopped on to social media to clear the air regarding the same. He posted a video clip along with captioning what the Grammy night meant for the dance music community. Diplo mentioned that Grammy night was great for everyone and its music brought the world together. This was the strongest year for electronic music as it was the first time that the dance/electronic category was televised.

Diplo further cleared the implications of shading Beyoncé and mentioned that he himself stan the Renaissance singer along with producing several classic dance songs for her. Diplo further added that when Beyoncé won her award, the music producer was just proud to see his nomination on the big screen at this glitzy event.

The video clip posted by Diplo does seem to be saying ‘That’s my name’ rather than ‘bought’.

ALSO READ: Beyonce wins her 32nd Grammy with Renaissance, makes history with most wins of all time

Grammys 2023

Did Diplo shaded Beyoncé at 2023 Grammys?
Some people thought that Diplo shaded Beyoncé at 2023 Grammys but he quickly cleared the air with an Instagram post.
Is Beyoncé the most awarded Grammy recipient?
Yes, Beyoncé is the most awarded Grammy recipient.
How many Grammys has Beyoncé won?
Beyoncé has won 32 awards.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Getty Images, Just Jared

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!