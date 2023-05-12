Did Beyoncé undergo foot surgery? Renaissance tour sparks rumors

The Grammy-winning superstar appeared to be holding back on her signature dancing moves at the Stockholm event, taking more rests, and getting help from her dancers. Despite having a reputation for giving intense, energising performances, Beyoncé began the event with a number of ballads and overall seemed more subdued. On Twitter, her admirers voiced their concerns, with some guessing that her foot injury might be more serious than first believed.

​​Has Beyoncé actually injured her foot?

Since the beginning of the year, there have been rumors that she was injured and had surgery to treat her foot. After admirers observed her stumbling during a private performance in Dubai in January, these rumors gained momentum. Even at the time, culture writer Gerrick Kennedy tweeted about it, claiming that Beyoncé had a foot surgery, though it's unclear what caused the ailment. Chris Martin, a close friend of Beyoncé and the lead singer of Coldplay, appeared to confirm her injury in a recent interview on the Conan Needs A Friend podcast, claiming that she also suffers from knee issues as a result of playing on stage. The Beyhive has gone into a frenzy over this, with many thinking it proves Beyoncé performed in Dubai while recovering from surgery.

What kind of foot surgery did Beyoncé undergo?

While Beyoncé has not confirmed any details about her injury, Martin's comments suggest that she underwent some kind of a foot surgery. However, the specifics of the surgery remain unknown. As Beyoncé embarks on her rigorous 40-day world tour, we can only hope that she is taking good care of herself.



During the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé amazed the crowd with her extravagant costume changes, which included several personalized bodysuits. However, the internet was particularly captivated by one bodysuit, the "hands-on" bodysuit created by the Spanish fashion brand, Loewe.

This crystal-clear one-piece had hand designs with lengthy red nails positioned in strategic locations. Two hands were reaching up Beyoncé's legs, two were placed on her backside, and two covered more intimate parts of her body.

One fan on twitter wrote, "The Loewe bodysuit Beyoncé wore will undoubtedly be recorded in history books."



