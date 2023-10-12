Did Billie Eilish use a blanket as costume to go unnoticed at Halloween party? Find out

Billie Eilish, the chart-topping pop sensation, is no stranger to the trappings of fame. While her star power has brought her immense success, it has also subjected her to the incessant attention of adoring fans wherever she goes. However, the Bad Guy singer, the creative genius that she is, found a unique and quirky way to cope with her overwhelming fame during Halloween in 2019 as she mentioned it in her book, Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words according to USA Today’s report.

What did Billie Eilish's 2019 Halloween costume look like?

As per a report by USA Today, on that spooky holiday,  Eilish decided to do something entirely different. She popped up on a mission to trick-or-treat, just like any regular person would. But given her instantly recognizable image, she knew she needed a costume that would allow her to blend into the crowd, granting her the anonymity she craved. That's where the unconventional idea came into play – she chose a blanket to serve as her disguise. Therefore, Eilish took a sheet from her attic and, with a pair of scissors, cut holes into it to fashion a homemade ghost costume.

Billie Eilish (Instagram: @billieeilish)

As Billie Eilish explains in her own audiobook, "I was like, 'I need to make a costume that I can hide in, and so I actually did go trick-or-treating that year and was a ghost, and it was really fun."

A room full of Billie Eilish clones moment

Reportedly, in the audiobook Billie also mentioned an instance where she found herself in a very hilarious situation in 2019 spooky week. As she recalled, "I had this party, and I was like, 'Everybody has to dress up,'" and to her delight, they all coordinated their costumes. What was particularly entertaining was that they did this without any prior communication, and the result was a room full of Eilish clones, which she found "very funny."

Billie Eilish (Instagram: @billieeilish)

Interestingly, among the multitude of the Ocean Eyes singer’s impersonators at the party, one costume was particularly eye-catching – that of her mother. As per the report, according to Billie, her mom outshone everyone by donning an exact replica of one of Billie's iconic outfits.

