Did Billy Porter slam Harry Styles' 2020 Vogue cover? Find out

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Billy Porter rekindled his critique of Harry Styles' 2020 Vogue cover, where the singer posed in a dress. The Pose star, who had expressed his views earlier as well, reiterated his sentiments about the cover, accusing it of using his community to elevate Styles.

Harry Styles' 2020 Vogue cover stirs controversy

The debate surrounding Harry Styles' 2020 Vogue cover has resurfaced as Billy Porter, known for his outspoken stance on LGBTQ+ representation, shares his thoughts once more. In an interview with The Telegraph, Porter criticized Styles and the magazine for what he perceives as cultural appropriation and using the LGBTQ+ community for self-elevation.

Billy Porter uses strong words for Harry Styles’ Vogue cover

Billy Porter, openly gay and celebrated for his bold fashion choices, expressed his concerns about the Vogue cover. He pointed out that while Styles may not be at fault for his appearance on the cover, the responsibility lies with the industry's gatekeepers. Porter raised questions about genuine representation and the impact of using marginalized communities as mere props for personal gain.

Porter's words resonated: “You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything." The actor-singer emphasized the need for sincerity and the role of powerful platforms like Vogue in amplifying authentic voices.

READ MORE: Who is Harry Styles' rumored girlfriend? 5 things to know about Taylor Russell

Anna Wintour and Porter's conversation

Billy Porter shared a previous exchange with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. He revealed that Wintour had approached him for insights on moving representation forward. Porter recounted the interaction, expressing his belief that Vogue holds the potential to champion the de-gendering of fashion and uplift leaders in this movement.

This isn't the first time Porter has addressed the issue. He initially voiced his disappointment with Styles' Vogue cover, highlighting his own contributions to reshaping fashion norms. Porter later apologized to Styles for involving him in the discourse.

Styles, meanwhile, remains in the spotlight for various reasons, including recent rumors of a romance with actor Taylor Russell. The Love on Tour concerts have concluded, leaving fans with cherished memories.

As the conversation around cultural appropriation and representation evolves, Billy Porter's candid remarks remind us of the significance of genuine inclusivity and the need for constructive discussions within the entertainment and fashion industries.

ALSO READ: Why is Billy Porter attacking Harry Styles for appearing on a magazine cover? Beef EXPLAINED