Did Billy Ray Cyrus Give Wife Firerose 2 Days To Move Out After Split? Here's What Reports Say

Billy Ray Cyrus, father of singer Miley Cyrus reportedly instructed Firerose to vacate their shared residence within a mere two days of their separation on May 22, according to information obtained by TMZ from his court filing. Multiple media outlets reported that the 62-year-old rocker filed for divorce from his spouse of seven months, citing irreconcilable differences and fraud.

Amid the swift move, Cyrus paid Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, $500 a night for 10 days for temporary lodging, the aforementioned publication reported. The docs obtained by the portal on June 11 stated that he would continue to pay his ex $5,000 a month for sustainable housing in Tennessee for 3 months or until their divorce is finalized. His payments will be due on the first of each month.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s relationship explored amid their split

The two musicians first romantically connected three months after Cyrus separated from his ex-wife Tish after nearly three decades of marriage in April 2022. By October of that year, the duo sparked engagement rumors after Firerose sported what looked like an engagement ring in a series of Instagram selfies. Cyrus officially confirmed the news the following month, telling People magazine that Firerose is the “real deal.”

“When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates to soul mates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist,” he added. The couple, for the record, have collaborated on tracks New Day, Plan, Time, and After the Storm.

Firerose, for her part, gushed about Billy Ray in a joint interview with GMA, saying she feels grateful to get to live her dreams every day with the love of her life.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's marriage and divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023. Writing about the special day in a joint Instagram post, the couple mentioned that it was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love they could have ever imagined.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus…I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!” they added in the caption.

As recently as April this year, Firerose posted pictures from their nuptials together to mark the six-month anniversary of their marriage.

“6 months ago I married this man. Life isn't always easy…but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Billy Ray too celebrated his now estranged wife, writing, he has “so much to be grateful for.” The pair, however, no longer follow each other on the social media platform.

The above-narrated instances of showing mutual love and admiration for each other from both parties make us wonder what turned the tables all of a sudden, causing Cyrus to file for annulment of their marriage on grounds of fraud and inappropriate marital conduct.

