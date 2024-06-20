TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to physical abuse.

Billy Ray Cyrus found his love again with singer Firerose following his split from his longtime love and wife Tish Cyrus. However, the country singer has filed for divorce from Firerose and is more than relieved about his decision. The couple have been married for the past seven months. And now Cyrus feels relieved to be moving on from his marriage from Firerose, a source informed PEOPLE.

Billy Ray Cyrus takes a dig at ex-wife Firerose after filing for divorce

The source told PEOPLE, "His instincts have been correct all along. He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love." Cyrus listed irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct are the reasons for the divorce.

A counter-complaint was filed by Firerose on June 14, in which she accused Cyrus of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse and stated that he had filed for divorce the day before she was due to have a prophylactic double mastectomy. The complaint stated that the wife was subjected to the husband’s persistent drug use accompanied by the consumption of marijuana which made the husband unpredictable and volatile towards his wife.

Cyrus files another complaint against Firerose

On June 17, Cyrus responded by filing an additional complaint in which he claimed Firerose had "blocked at least one of his daughters" from contacting him via his electronic devices and had launched a campaign to isolate him from his family. Furthermore, he stated that Firerose charged his credit cards with 37 fraudulent payments totaling $96,986.

Cyrus and Firerose worked together before they were romantically involved. They began working on the song New Day in July 2021 and even had joint performances of it on several talk shows. However, at that time Cyrus was married to Tish. Tish and Billy Ray were married for 28 years until Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, alleging irreconcilable differences, according to an article published in US Weekly.

In August 2022, Firerose posted a Picture of him and Cyrus on the occasion of the singer's birthday. The couple quietly announced their engagement in October 2022 via a selfie of themselves where Firerose had a sparkling diamond on her ring finger. The couple finally tied the knot in October 2023, however, in less than a year they have separated.

