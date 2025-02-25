Did Blake Lively Recreate Ryan Reynolds' Scene From Green Lantern in It Ends With Us Featuring Justin Baldoni?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal dispute over their film It Ends With Us has taken a new turn, as fans suggest Lively may have intentionally mirrored a dance scene from her 2010 film Green Lantern, where she starred alongside her now-husband, Ryan Reynolds.

According to Daily Mail, a fan on Twitter noted that approximately 30 minutes into Green Lantern, Lively's character shares a dance with Reynolds' character in a bar, which closely resembles a scene in It Ends With Us.

The fan commented, "I noticed that about 30 minutes into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds' characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from It Ends With Us. The only difference is the characters were talking."

Reports suggest that Lively sought significant creative control over It Ends With Us, leading to tensions with the production team. She previously mentioned her husband's involvement in the project, stating, "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that, but you now."

She added, "We help each other; we work together so much... he works on everything I do; I work on everything he does, so his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

These remarks have fueled fan theories that Lively may have intentionally recreated the dance scene to mirror her experience with Reynolds on Green Lantern.

Lively and Baldoni’s working relationship has become more strained, with the two set to face each other in court next year. Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior during filming, claiming he whispered in her ear, “It smells so good.”

Baldoni denied the allegations and released unedited footage, where he can be heard saying her fake tan “smells good” as they joke. His legal team argues that the footage contradicts Lively’s claims.

Despite this, Lively’s team insists that the video itself is damning. As the legal battle continues, fans remain invested in the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.