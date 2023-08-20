Did Blue Beetles replace Barbie at the box office? Find out

A new top movie was declared at the domestic box office after a full month. Blue Beetle by Warner Bros. topped the chart on its first day of release, knocking Warner Bros.' own blockbuster Barbie to second place for the first time in its record-breaking month-long run. Blue Beetle garnered $10 million on opening day, including $3.3 million from Thursday previews. The picture is predicted to gross roughly $25 million in its first weekend, which is on the low end of the range for superhero films. Having said that, Blue Beetle is estimated to be approximately half the price of most big tent poles these days.

Blue Beetles beats Barbie at the box office

Originally intended as a direct-to-streaming film, Blue Beetle is now the second-to-last segment of a bygone period of the DC Extended Universe, which will be relaunched in 2025 with Superman: Legacy under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has a broader overall relationship with the series, will formally end the current DCEU era later this year, whereas Blue Beetle is a mainly separate plot.

The film's opening is similar to that of Birds of Prey a few years ago. That picture is widely regarded as underperforming at the box office, grossing less than $100 million domestically and roughly $200 million globally.

Blue Beetle, DC Comics' late-summer superhero movie, took down Mattel's Barbie after a month on top of the box office charts, though Blue Beetle's opening still pales in comparison to rival Marvel's recent releases, a lackluster start for DC's latest movie, which cost a reported $104 million to make.

Barbie lands on the second spot on the box-office charts

While Barbie helped to lighten the impact, WB is still recovering from three underperforming superhero flicks in a row: Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. Despite its modest budget, Blue Beetle is unlikely to turn things around for the studio's superhero offerings.

Barbie will finish second with an expected $20 million for the fifth weekend after earning $6 million on Friday. The film's American box office total could reach $566 million by Sunday. A few days later, it would surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie's lifetime gross of $574 million to become the year's largest picture. Barbie's success should be replicated at the worldwide box office, where it has already made over $1.2 billion.

