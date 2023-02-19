Did Brad Pitt send Valentine’s Day flowers to Ines de Ramon? Everything to know

It was recently reported that Brad Pitt might have sent Valentine’s Day gift to Ines de Ramon. Here is what we know.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon sparked dating speculations in November 2022 when they were seen attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, the rumored couple arrived at the concert together as they met up with Sean Penn, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford. They were reportedly seen hugging each other and holding hands as the pair made their way to the concert.

Brad Pitt’s Valentine Day gift to Ines de Ramon

As per the Daily Mail, Brad Pitt reportedly sent pink peonies flower bouquets along with baguettes to Ines de Ramon at her company in Los Angeles. She was seen flashing a smile while carrying out the gifts from her office to the car. According to PEOPLE, it was Brad Pitt who sent her flowers and French bread to Ramon while he was filming in New York.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon even fueled the dating rumors when the rumored couple were seen celebrating the actor’s 59th birthday in Hollywood. The rumored couple have not yet made any official statement regarding their relationship.

Ines de Ramon was married to actor Paul Wesley before they officially announced their split in September 2022 following three years of marriage. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was most recently linked to actress Emily Ratajkowski.