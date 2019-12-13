Did Brad Pitt try reaching out to Maddox Jolie Pitt during Ad Astra star's recent international trip? Find Out

Brad Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt have a strained relationship for three years now. However, the actor was on an international trip, paving the way to questions on the possibilities of the Ad Astra actor's attempt to reach out to Maddox.

Brad Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt's strained relationship is not a secret. The father-son duo hasn't been spotted together or reportedly spent time with each other since the infamous alleged altercation aboard a private plane in 2016. Soon after the incident, Angelina Jolie and Brad filed for divorce. Three years on, Maddox still maintains that he shares a strained relationship with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star when he was asked about his father on the campus on his college in Seoul, South Korea.

Now, news of Brad's international trip made the headlines, questioning if Brad attempted to reach out to the 18-year-old Yonsei University lad. Turns out, Brad chose to stay away from Maddox during his overseas trip. As per Us Weekly's sources, the Ad Astra star did not try to meet or see his son Maddox. "There’s been no contact between them," the grapevine assured.

The update on their relationship came a day after the international publication revealed Brad will be spending Christmas Eve with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt without a monitor. Maddox, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be skipping the mini Christmas Eve reunion this year.

The insider told the outlet that Brad is not pushing the trio to attend the celebrations. The source revealed that Brad understands it would make everyone uncomfortable so he has decided not to force the children. "He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Christmas has come a tad early for Angelina. The actress, who is currently filming for The Eternals, posed with the cast of the Marvel movie at the party. Read all about it here: PHOTO: The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek & cast pose together happily at a pre Christmas party

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More