Did Bradley Cooper wear a fake nose for Maestro? Exploring the controversy behind his prosthetic nose

Bradley Cooper finds himself at the center of controversy over his portrayal of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein in the film Maestro, as critics question using a prosthetic nose. Despite initial backlash, Cooper defends the decision, explaining the intricate balance between authenticity and visual representation.

Upon the release of initial photos and a teaser for Maestro, criticism emerged regarding Bradley Cooper's use of a prosthetic nose to depict Leonard Bernstein. Some critics labeled it as problematic, with accusations of ethnic cosplay and even antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League was one of the first groups to openly come forward and criticize Cooper for using a prosthetic nose. Their criticism, as retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter , read as follows, "Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that."

In response to the controversy, Cooper addressed the issue on CBS Mornings , revealing that he initially considered not using the prosthetic. However, he emphasized the need for balance, citing differences in his facial features compared to Bernstein's. "I thought, 'Maybe we don't need to do it. But it's all about balance, and, you know, my lips are nothing like Lenny's, and my chin. And so we had that, and it just didn't look right [without the prosthetic]," he shared.

Leonard Bernstein's children defend Bradley Cooper for his dedicated portrayal of their father

Amidst the debate, Leonard Bernstein's children came to Bradley Cooper's defense, dismissing criticisms as disingenuous attempts to undermine a successful individual. They affirmed that Cooper's makeup choices aimed to amplify the resemblance, a sentiment they believed their father would have endorsed. They stated, "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well."

Cooper's commitment to Maestro is evident in his six years of preparation, during which he co-wrote and directed the film. Addressing his dedication, Cooper expressed a deep belief in the soulmate connection between Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan in the movie.

The actor-director underscores Montealegre's iconic and magnetic qualities, making the film a tribute to their profound connection, stating, "All the orchestra, this is what they've done their entire life. And I'm sitting there talking like Leonard Bernstein, directing them. And they're going, like, 'Who is this guy?' You know, and, 'He's gonna conduct us?'"

As Bradley Cooper navigates the controversy surrounding the prosthetic nose in Maestro, the film unfolds as a labor of love and dedication. Cooper's commitment to portraying the legendary conductor authentically, coupled with his appreciation for the unique bond between Bernstein and Montealegre, adds layers to the narrative of Maestro.

