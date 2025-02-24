Did Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh Hint at a Lady Danbury Love Story in the Show's Future Seasons?

Adjoa Andoh is waiting for her Bridgerton character Lady Danbury’s love story to unfold! So far, Netflix’s hit period drama has covered the love stories of a few main characters and will do more in the future seasons. As for Lady Danbury, she never experienced love in her love — except for her brief fling with Violet’s dad Lord Ledger.

Could the fierce and influential Lady Danbury fall in love again? When Elite Daily asked Andoh if fans would see more of her character, she jokingly pretended to be on a call with the creators saying “Hello, they want more of me.” She got a fake reply that said, “wait your turn,”

When the reporter insisted that people want to see Lady Danbury’s love story, she resonated the sentiment. “Me too, It’d be great but it will come in its own time,” she added. Even if it’s best not to hold your breath over it, this tease certainly gave hope for a new love interest in the character’s life.

Currently, the promotions for Bridgerton season 4 are going in full swing. Netflix recently released a sneak peek of the season that centers around the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

The season based on Julia Quinn’s fourth book An Offer from a Gentleman will focus on the bohemian second son Benedict and his journey to find love. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball,” reads the official synopsis.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, showrunner Jess Brownell described the fourth season’s storyline as Cinderella with a twist. He also claimed that the script “dynamic” script perfectly blends romance with a touch of magic.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.