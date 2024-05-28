Did British Royal Family Secretly Delete Prince Harry’s Statement On Relationship With Meghan Markle?

The Royal Family of England has secretly removed Prince Harry’s 2016 statement, in which the Duke of Sussex confirmed his relationship with Meghan Markle. The former royal had also stated that he was concerned about the Suits actress’ safety in the palace and in public. The official document is no longer available to view on the website of the royals.

In November 2016, the communications secretary of the Duke released a rare statement over “a wave of abuse and hate” being pointed towards Markle, who at the time was dating the prince.

What was written in Prince Harry’s statement?

In the statement issued by the Duke of Sussex, the communications secretary of the prince stated, "His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

The statement went on to say that while some of the articles have not been released in public, they were very much present, and it had caused difficulties for Markle and her family to step out of the house and move past the media.

The document also stated that the reporters and photographers had tried to enter the actress’ residence, which was followed by a call to the police and legal action.

It further read, “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him, Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game; it is her life and his."

Were King Charles and Prince William upset over Prince Harry’s statement?

In his memoir, Prince Harry detailed the statement issued and disclosed that King Charles and Prince William were not happy with the move, as none of the members of the family had put out a statement for their girlfriends and wives.

The Duke of Sussex said, "We needed a statement out there. Within a day, we had a draft. Strong, precise, angry, honest."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 and stepped down as working royals in 2020 after their son Archie was born. The couple relocated to California and have been staying in the States since then.

