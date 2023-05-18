Did Britney Spears drop an update on the relationship with her sons in video ft Sam Asghari? WATCH

Britney Spears, who is also a mom to two, sons-Preston and Jayden, does not live with them. Reportedly, the singer’s relationship with her sons has worsened since the conclusion of her conservatorship in November 2021. In the meantime, it was recently reported that Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline might move back to Hawaii with their sons. Amidst that, the Gimme More singer made a post on her Instagram, featuring her husband Sam Asghari and also hinted at her relationship with her sons.



Britney Spears’ Instagram story: Watch

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share a video featuring her husband Sam Ashgari and his friend. The singer’s video post comes amid rumors of their ‘troubled marriage’. While Britney shared the video of a happy Sam with his friend, she mentioned how she’s meeting her husband’s friend after four years. The singer wrote, “First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends!!!"

In her caption, Britney spoke about how her sons Preston and Jayden are not so fond of the camera. She wrote, “My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she continued, "…@samasghari is sort of silly about it too."

Spears then hinted at meeting her sons and wrote, “It was cool to make contact yesterday."

Britney Spears relations with her sons

The TMZ documentary ‘Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom’ makes a compelling case that her independence hasn't been beneficial for the singer, in regards to her connection with her teenage boys. Britney’s relationship with her boys reportedly deteriorated during the previous 18 months, to the point that the boys haven't seen their mother in "well over a year," according to producer Katie Hayes.

The boys stopped replying to her texts at the end of the summer (2022) as a result of the mounting tensions. And she was “enraged," alleged Hayes.

ALSO READ: What will Selena Gomez explore in her two new food-related TV shows? Details here

How the latest controversy has affected Britney's relationship with her children

According to a report from Page Six this week, Preston and Jayden also intend to go to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline. The boys' desire to leave Los Angeles is mostly motivated by their desire to avoid the media attention surrounding their mother.

According to the Washington Post, Asghari responded to these claims on Instagram Story on Sunday, calling it "disgusting" that TMZ is once again putting his wife under the intense scrutiny she endured as a young female artist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Rihanna supposed to sing Selena Gomez's hit song ‘Come & Get It’? DETAILS here