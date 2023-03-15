Did Britney Spears just hint at being 'unhappy' with Sam Asghari? Cryptic message decoded

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest post on social media. The 41-year-old posted a video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Throwback to Mexico… before I got married … so happy and silly here” along with a few emojis. In the video, she and her now husband, Sam Asghari, were enjoying an evening on the beach before they got married. The two were dancing happily on a sandy beach in the evening while Palm trees swayed in the background.

The ’Gimme more’ singer could be seen wearing a long white sweater while Sam wore a black t-shirt and white shorts, and black shoes. The pair were having a perfect night fun with a mariachi band playing in the background. Check out the video here

Fans reaction to her ambiguous video

Fans are concerned about Britney Spears's recent Instagram post as they think the pop singer’s marriage with Sam may not be going well. And her recent cryptic message on Instagram might be hinting that she is unhappy. One Instagram user commented on her post, "So, she's not happy now?" The second user wrote, "She's obvs not happy now, then, but that also makes me say... the marriage still seems shammy."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship timeline

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been smitten with each other ever since they met in 2016. The duo became Instagram official in 2017. In 2021, Asghari proposed to Britney Spears and they made their long-standing relationship official by getting engaged. After a year, the pair tied the knot in a star-studded event in June 2022. The couple has been together for quite a long time.

Last year, Sam Asghari shared an adorable birthday post on Britney’s 41st birthday while this year, Britney shared a carousel of beautiful pictures on Instagram for her husband on his birthday and wrote, “I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more”.

