Did Britney Spears mend her relationship with her mom Lynne Spears? Exploring the new claims as Lynne attends the singer's birthday bash

Britney Spears is one of the biggest pop stars around the globe who has been controversial more for her personal family issues instead of music. Back in the day, it was her work that kept her in the headlines, but this time it is family issues that have been all over the internet. In the past, the singer accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of abusing her during her 13-year conservatorship in a social media post. However, it seems like she has mended her relationship with her mother as she attends the singer's birthday party.

Britney Spears enjoys a family moment at her birthday party

According to photos obtained by TMZ , the pop star’s birthday seemed like a family affair as she celebrated turning 42 with a party in Los Angeles. At the do, Britney Spears's mother, Lynne Spears, and brother, Bryan Spears , attended the birthday bash, as a source says, “Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family." The mother, Lynne, 68, was seen leaving the party on Saturday morning, seemingly after spending the night there following the event with her family.

Britney Spears repaired her fractured relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears

Back in May 2023, the singer revealed that her mom had recently visited her house for the first time in years. Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears revealed that she is healing her fractured relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, as she had visited her home, prompting a reconciliation. "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" wrote the singer talking about her mother.

In the past, they have endured a complicated relationship following their falling out over her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade. However, it can be said that the mother-and-daughter duo is back on track ignoring their past.

